Rudolph NSX Series for assembly & test facility

A large OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) company has placed orders for 14 NSX Series 320 Inspection Systems from Rudolph Technologies.

The NSX Systems, scheduled for Q2 2012 installation, will be used for inspection in multiple steps during wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP) processes.



Nathan Little, vice president and general manager of Rudolph’s Inspection Business, stated, “As confirmed by our strong order book for this new tool, packaging and test houses want to take advantage of the latest-generation inspection equipment to maximize throughput and productivity. The NSX 320 System performs defect inspection, 2D bump metrology and acquires on-the-fly defect images for maximum productivity and flexibility. In addition, WLCSP requires flexibility for handling substrates in a variety of formats while collecting detailed defect and 2D metrology information during the inspection process; the NSX 320 System incorporates whole wafer and film frame handling solutions to address this requirement.”



“This order is evidence of the leading position the NSX 320 Inspection System has established in the rapidly growing market for back-end inspection,” Little added. “Rudolph’s R&D investments in technology-leading products and the history we have with our back-end customers, gives us the ability to respond to the changing requirements in this important market segment.”