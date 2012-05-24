GCT Semiconductor with Sierra Wireless design win

Sierra Wireless selected GCT’s LTE single-chip solution, GDM7240 for its new Sierra Wireless 4G LTE Tri-Fi Hotspot.

“Sierra Wireless develops products for the leading edge of network technologies like LTE, and this frequently requires tight product development schedules. We need to know that the components we select are going to integrate and work reliably,” said Jim Kirkpatrick, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Mobile Computing for Sierra Wireless. “GCT offered a successful, field-proven product that we could be confident would enable us to meet our aggressive product launch target dates.”



“The new hotspot offers a superior customer experience, allowing users to connect not only to their laptops, but also up to eight devices such as music players, cameras and portable game consoles,” said Dr. Kyeongho “KH” Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of GCT Semiconductor, Inc. “We’re pleased that our collaboration with Sierra Wireless has helped bring customers this state-of-the-art LTE device, enabled by our market-proven LTE single-chip GDM7240, which offers low power consumption, high performance and small form factor.”