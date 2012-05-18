Video: Mind-controlled robots help with simple pleasures

© brown-university

A new study shows major advancement in mind-controlled robotics, making the future look a little brighter for those suffering paralysis.

A new study in Nature reports that two people with tetraplegia were able to reach for and grasp objects in three-dimensional space using robotic arms that they controlled directly with brain activity.The video below shows one subject control a robot in order to drink coffee from a flask. It’s a small but touching glimpse into the technology’s potential – allowing simple tasks to be possible for those who have lost the physical ability to achieve them.Researchers at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Brown University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) are responsible for the study.