WiLAN: Release of Markman order

Judge Leonard Davis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a claims construction Opinion and Order, on May 16, 2012, in ongoing litigations between WiLAN and defendants Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., Ericsson Inc., Exedea Inc., HTC America, Inc., HTC Corporation, Sony Mobile Communications (USA) Inc., Sony Mobile Communications AB and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

In the litigations, WiLAN is alleging infringement on four patents including U.S. Patent Nos. 6,222,819, 6,381,211, 6,088,326 and 6,195,327. The claim construction hearing, also known as the Markman hearing, with respect to these Patents was held before Judge Davis on April 26, 2012.



In the Order, the Court adopted interpretations that WiLAN believes are favorable to the company on all of the claim terms that were in dispute in the litigation. In particular, the Court rejected all ten of the defendants' proposed constructions in the Patents and often adopted WiLAN's constructions verbatim, a press release reads.



"We are very pleased with the Court's claim constructions and the timeliness of the release of the Markman Order," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO. "We believe that the constructions enable WiLAN to demonstrate infringement of the patents by the defendants' 3G HSPA base station and handset products. We remain very confident of our position in this case."