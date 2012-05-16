Business | May 16, 2012
'Big Four' smart card vendors feel pressure
Asian vendors Watchdata, Eastcompeace, KEB Technology, Datang, and Wuhan Tianyu continue to apply pressure on the 'Big Four' smart card vendors.
The market for smart cards and secure ICs achieved double digit YoY growth for shipments in 2011, demonstrating increases of 16% and 15%, respectively. Volumes continued ramping up, driven by further mobile penetration, the ongoing development in the SIM card sector, and the number of countries migrating to EMV. The top three applications (government ID, payment cards, and SIM) accounted for 88% of the total seven billion smart cards shipped in 2011.
Further adoption in contactless cards added increased value to the market, as will the greater demand for multi-application cards. However, manufacturers remain aware of ongoing price pressures, apparent across all vertical sectors in the smart card market. For smart card manufacturers this activity is focused around software and services such as online identity and trusted service management; for IC vendors, activity focuses around new applications such as anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, device authentication, and the use of smart card IP in new devices.
Research analyst Phil Sealy says, “The pure contactless US payment card market was one area that declined in 2011. US banks held back on investment into pure contactless technology, while awaiting the impending migration to EMV. Asia as a region had heightened activity in the payment cards market. China’s migration to its PBOC 2.0 standard is underway and is boosting a market that shipped in excess of 1.1 billion units in 2011.”
Group research director John Devlin says, “Large scale deployments in Asia have provided Asian vendors the ability to build economies of scale, leverage technology, and expand into other regions, increasing their presence. Combined, their 2011 market share increased to 19%, up from 16.3%, applying further pressure on the big four smart card vendors: Gemalto, Morpho, Oberthur, and Giesecke & Devrient.”
Further adoption in contactless cards added increased value to the market, as will the greater demand for multi-application cards. However, manufacturers remain aware of ongoing price pressures, apparent across all vertical sectors in the smart card market. For smart card manufacturers this activity is focused around software and services such as online identity and trusted service management; for IC vendors, activity focuses around new applications such as anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, device authentication, and the use of smart card IP in new devices.
Research analyst Phil Sealy says, “The pure contactless US payment card market was one area that declined in 2011. US banks held back on investment into pure contactless technology, while awaiting the impending migration to EMV. Asia as a region had heightened activity in the payment cards market. China’s migration to its PBOC 2.0 standard is underway and is boosting a market that shipped in excess of 1.1 billion units in 2011.”
Group research director John Devlin says, “Large scale deployments in Asia have provided Asian vendors the ability to build economies of scale, leverage technology, and expand into other regions, increasing their presence. Combined, their 2011 market share increased to 19%, up from 16.3%, applying further pressure on the big four smart card vendors: Gemalto, Morpho, Oberthur, and Giesecke & Devrient.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments