Digi-Key signs T-Global Technology

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key and t-Global Technology have signed a global distribution agreement.

“Thermal management is a key component of any engineer’s design,” said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key’s vice president of global interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product. “Digi-Key is pleased to add t-Global Technology’s line of thermal management products to our line card. We are confident our global customers will look forward to using t-Global products in their designs.”



“Bringing our broad range of specialized thermal management products to Digi-Key’s extensive customer base is an exciting proposition and we are convinced that this will be a mutually agreeable relationship,” said Danbury Collins, t-Global Technology’s general manager.