Rutronik now global distributor for MPE Garry

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has now become MPE Garry GmbH's global distribution partner.

"Rutronik has a strong global position in the industrial market and has established a great deal of expertise in the connectors field," explains Peter Fuchs, Product Manager at MPE Garry. "That is why we see Rutronik as the ideal partner with whom we can continue to grow and expand our customer base on a worldwide scale."



Kathrin Felten, Product Sales Manager for connectors and cables at Rutronik, adds: "MPE Garry, just like its subsidiary K+B, supply extremely reliable products and customer-specific solutions with excellent cost-effectiveness. These represent a great potential that we wish to exploit together."