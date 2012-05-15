Business | May 15, 2012
DPG markets under new name
Hitachi Display Products Group (DPG) will do business under a new name. Gleichmann Electronics now distributes displays from Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics (KOE).
Following the integration of the display businesses of Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba to create Japan Display Inc (JDI) and the integration of Hitachi’s industrial display products in the newly founded Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics (KOE), a wholly owned subsidiary of JDI, the highly successful partnership between Hitachi Europe and MSC-Gleichmann Group, which has already existed since 1984, now enters into a new phase.
In line with the concentration of all display and visualization activities within one company, in future, Gleichmann Electronics, instead of MSC, will distribute the innovative and technologically high-end products from Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics.
“Not only are Hitachi and MSC-Gleichmann Group linked by a long-standing partnership, but also by a company philosophy based on quality and reliability. In the past, the name Hitachi always stood for exceptionally high-quality industrial displays and this is not going to change with the change of name,” Klaus Hagenacker, General Manager, Gleichmann Electronics, said confidently.
Mark Stanley, General Manager KOE Europe, is also looking forward to the future cooperation with Gleichmann Electronics. “As with Hitachi, the new name Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics also stands for the design, development and manufacture of exceptionally high-quality and reliable displays for industrial applications. Therefore, as KOE Europe we are glad that from the beginning we can rely on proven and experienced distribution partners like Gleichmann Electronics.”
“Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics inherits an established industrial LCD heritage from Hitachi. With continued investment in research and development Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics’ aim is to ensure that it remains at the forefront of evolving LCD technology,” commented Mark Stanley.
