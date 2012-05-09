Power Integrations acquires Concept

Power Integrations has completed the acquisition of CT-Concept Technologie AG, effective May 1.

CT-Concept Technologie AG





Founded in 1986 and based in Biel, Switzerland, Concept is a developer of highly integrated, energy-efficient drivers for high-voltage IGBT modules. Concept employs approximately 65 people and holds 14 patents with additional patents pending. Concept’s management team and employees will remain at the company’s Biel headquarters, which will serve as Power Integrations’ center of excellence for high-voltage driver design.



Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations, commented: “The acquisition of Concept expands our footprint in the high-voltage power-conversion market, enabling us to bring the same benefits of integration – reliability, efficiency and ease of design – to high-power systems that we have long brought to lower-power applications. Concept is an ideal strategic fit for us and we are delighted that they are now part of our company.”