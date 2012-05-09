Business | May 09, 2012
Cortina markets industrial temperature Quad 10G EDC With 1588
Cortina Systems, Inc. announced the CS4317E Electronic Dispersion Compensation (EDC) PHY with IEEE 1588v2 support, claiming it to be the industry's first industrial temperature quad 10G EDC device targeted to non-temperature controlled environments encountered in outdoor and industrial deployments.
The Cortina CS4317E integrates IEEE 1588v2 and MACSec security features, and supports all SFP+ optic and cable types. The support for industrial temperature operation and integration of IEEE 1588v2 capability makes the CS4317E EDC PHY an ideal candidate for Ethernet backhaul links, which use 1588 PTP systems for timing synchronization between network nodes.
"Service providers are continuously looking for ways to cut cost while maintaining high service reliability," said Scott Feller, product line director at Cortina. "Unlike datacenter applications where the temperatures are well controlled, cellular and industrial grade applications require operation in extreme temperature environments. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, the CS4317E enables these applications by extending the cost advantages of 10GbE to new markets."
The Cortina Systems CS4317E Industrial Temperature Quad EDC PHY with IEEE 1588v2 is a low power, 10 Gbps PHY device with MACsec security and IEEE 1588 Precision Timing Protocol. This device supports a variety of 10G and 40G (4 × 10G) line-side optical modules, as well as both passive and active copper interconnects.
The CS4317E Quad EDC PHY provides Electronic Dispersion Compensation capability on the receive SFI interface that meets the requirements of SFF8431 linear interface, 10GBase-ZR, and IEEE 802.3ba nPPI specifications. The device supports 10G/8G/4G/2G/1G FC data rates and rate negotiation.
For the CR4 and CR10 direct attach cables, the auto negotiation and training as specified by IEEE 802.3ba is supported. The device is fully autonomous and does not require external processors to control the initial convergence or the dynamic adaption of the dispersion compensation. The CS4317E supports both serial XFI and RXAUI host interfaces, and is compliant to the IEEE 802.3ba nAUI specifications.
Availability:
The Cortina CS4317E Quad EDC PHY is sampling.
