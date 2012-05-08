Business | May 08, 2012
Sigma & Trident deal completed
Sigma Designs has completed its asset purchase of Trident Microsystems' Digital Television (DTV) Business.
The acquisition includes Trident's complete digital TV product portfolio, including its digital TV SoC (system-on-chip), frame-rate-conversion (FRC), and extensive SmartTV software suite, as well as some legacy analog TV products. The acquisition includes these products, intellectual property licenses, software and leased facilities.
"This transaction adds tremendous potential to Sigma's business, enabling us to leverage our core investments of media streaming, connectivity and software platforms towards penetration of all types of intelligent media devices, including SmartTVs," said Thinh Tran, chairman and CEO of Sigma Designs. "The acquisition expands our total addressable market, provides us with complementary intellectual property and establishes an immediate position in the SmartTV market. We believe this SmartTV business, together with our existing set-top box and connected media player businesses, positions Sigma as a full-breadth SoC platform provider for world-class consumer electronics manufacturers."
Moving forward, Sigma has established a Digital TV business unit based around the Trident acquisition and has appointed Mustafa Ozgen as its Vice President and General Manager in charge. Mr. Ozgen will be responsible for directing the definition and development of all SmartTV SoC solutions, including management of the worldwide resources assigned to this business unit as well as driving synergies with the existing media processor group.
Mr. Ozgen has spent the last 15 years in the digital television semiconductor industry in engineering management and executive positions. Most recently, Mr. Ozgen served as the Vice President of Home Entertainment Products at CSR Technology, a UK-based provider of consumer electronics solutions that acquired Zoran.
For the previous eight years, Mr. Ozgen worked at Zoran, where he was most recently their Vice President and General Manager of the TV Business Unit, a part of their $450 million business where he managed 360 employees in the US, France, China, Taiwan, Serbia, Russia and India. Prior to this, Mr. Ozgen worked in engineering and management positions at Oak Technology, TeraLogic and Wind River Systems.
"I am excited to work with the team at Sigma Designs to develop a DTV division, mapping to the long-term strategy of the organization to become the industry's leading provider of advanced SoC solutions for converged media platforms," said Mustafa Ozgen, Vice President and General Manager DTV Business Unit, Sigma Designs. "With Sigma's long history in media processors, set-top boxes, connectivity and home control, DTV is a logical step for the organization."
In connection with the Trident transaction, approximately 320 global employees will become part of Sigma Designs. The transaction, originally announced on March 19, 2012, closed effective as of May 4, 2012.
"This transaction adds tremendous potential to Sigma's business, enabling us to leverage our core investments of media streaming, connectivity and software platforms towards penetration of all types of intelligent media devices, including SmartTVs," said Thinh Tran, chairman and CEO of Sigma Designs. "The acquisition expands our total addressable market, provides us with complementary intellectual property and establishes an immediate position in the SmartTV market. We believe this SmartTV business, together with our existing set-top box and connected media player businesses, positions Sigma as a full-breadth SoC platform provider for world-class consumer electronics manufacturers."
Moving forward, Sigma has established a Digital TV business unit based around the Trident acquisition and has appointed Mustafa Ozgen as its Vice President and General Manager in charge. Mr. Ozgen will be responsible for directing the definition and development of all SmartTV SoC solutions, including management of the worldwide resources assigned to this business unit as well as driving synergies with the existing media processor group.
Mr. Ozgen has spent the last 15 years in the digital television semiconductor industry in engineering management and executive positions. Most recently, Mr. Ozgen served as the Vice President of Home Entertainment Products at CSR Technology, a UK-based provider of consumer electronics solutions that acquired Zoran.
For the previous eight years, Mr. Ozgen worked at Zoran, where he was most recently their Vice President and General Manager of the TV Business Unit, a part of their $450 million business where he managed 360 employees in the US, France, China, Taiwan, Serbia, Russia and India. Prior to this, Mr. Ozgen worked in engineering and management positions at Oak Technology, TeraLogic and Wind River Systems.
"I am excited to work with the team at Sigma Designs to develop a DTV division, mapping to the long-term strategy of the organization to become the industry's leading provider of advanced SoC solutions for converged media platforms," said Mustafa Ozgen, Vice President and General Manager DTV Business Unit, Sigma Designs. "With Sigma's long history in media processors, set-top boxes, connectivity and home control, DTV is a logical step for the organization."
In connection with the Trident transaction, approximately 320 global employees will become part of Sigma Designs. The transaction, originally announced on March 19, 2012, closed effective as of May 4, 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments