Vishay with 4 new engineering design kits

Vishay Intertechnology introduced four new engineering design kits for its AEC-Q200-qualified D/CRCW e3 thick film chip resistors.

The kits offer the commercial-off-the-shelf devices in 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1206 case sizes and a wide variety of resistance values, taped in strips and individually labeled and packaged.



The four design kits released today feature E96 series resistance values from 10 Ω to 1 MΩ (every fourth value) — in addition to a 0 Ω jumper — for 122 different values each. The resistors provide tolerance of ± 1 %, TCR of ± 100 ppm/K, power dissipation (P70) from 0.063 W to 0.25 W, and limiting element voltage from 50 V to 200 V.



The D/CRCW e3 thick film chip resistors are designed for automotive, industrial equipment, telecom infrastructure, consumer, and computer applications. The devices are compliant to RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU and halogen-free according to the IEC 61249-2-21 definition.



Samples and production quantities of the new engineering design kits are available now, with lead times of six weeks.