Celcite COPS selected by US mobile operator’s network

A second Tier 1 mobile operator in the USA has placed an order with Celcite for a nationwide deployment of COPS (Customised Optimisation and Self-Performing Solutions) Enterprise Platform for configuration and parameter management.

The COPS system will be operational in this US operator’s network by the end of the second quarter of 2012, assisting in the day-to-day management of the nationwide mobile network. Unlike the earlier system that is currently being replaced, COPS offers a scalable platform with a range of different modules to meet the operator’s needs for a flexible and efficient management system.



Celcite’s COPS software packages automate the radio access network (RAN), managing day-to-day operations and the optimisation of key performance parameters across a multi-technology network that includes new LTE deployments as well as legacy 2G and 3G equipment.



“An increasing number of operators are choosing COPS to manage and optimise their cells, and they typically see improvements of more than 70% in network efficiency and performance as a result,” said Ajay Khanna, CTO and VP of Engineering at Celcite. “Our intelligent OSS platform provides true multi-technology SON functionality, including automatic root cause analysis and solutions.”