Inside Secure supplies Nokia Lumia 610

Inside Secure's near field communication (NFC) solution has been integrated into the new Nokia Lumia 610 NFC smartphone, based on the Microsoft Windows Phone 7 platform.

“We are very excited to be providing the NFC core technology for the Lumia 610 NFC, and to be working with Nokia on the development of this NFC smartphone,” said Charles Walton, General Manager, NFC and Secure Payments, Inside Secure. “Our Open NFC protocol stack has been successfully integrated into the Windows Phone 7 environment for the Lumia 610 NFC, demonstrating Inside Secure’s ability to develop tailored and innovative solutions for multiple mobile operating systems.”



The Nokia smartphone utilizes the Inside Secure MicroRead v3.4 NFC controller and Open NFC protocol stack software to provide NFC capabilities for a broad range of useful and entertaining applications. The Lumia 610 NFC smartphone is the first Microsoft Windows Phone device that Inside Secure has supported with MicroRead® and Open NFC.