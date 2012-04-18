Zytronic expands R&D team

Zytronic has expanded its research and development (R&D) team with the addition of two experienced electronics engineers.

Phil Rudland, software engineer, started out at Cambridge University specialising in electronics and control theory. He completed his Masters in Engineering in 1999. In the past 10 years he has gained strong embedded and programming skills at Philips Applied Technologies.



Neil Bond, development engineer, brings with him 15 years of experience in the electrical and electronics industries including involvement in the production, design, test, and calibration and commissioning of a wide variety of projects. Prior to Zytronic he held positions at Tyco Thermal Controls, Newarc Equipment Ltd, Canford Audio, Nada Electronics, and trained at ACDC Electrical.



Phil Rudland and Neil Bond will be working with Zytronic’s technical director Dr. Andrew Morrison, who says, “The first new additions complement our current team with the right mix of experience, skills and applications focus. We are in the process of recruiting two additional engineers now, and are planning to expand the team further in 2012. These moves will enable us to focus on an exciting range of product and technology developments, whilst providing enhanced support for our existing and new customers and projects”.