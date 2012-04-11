©rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Large earthquake off Indonesia sparks Tsunami warning

A 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the Indonesian province of Aceh has sparked a tsunami warning.

The U.S Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 10:38 am, Berlin time, and was 434 km southwest of the province's capital Banda Aceh.



According to Reuters, panicked locals have begun to seek shelter.



We will keep you updated as further news develops.