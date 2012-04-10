Business | April 10, 2012
EDAC reports revenue increase for 4Q
EDA Consortium reports revenue increase of over 12% for 4Q/2011.
The EDA Consortium (EDAC) Market Statistics Service (MSS) today announced that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 12.8 percent for Q4 2011 to $1700.1 million, compared to $1507.7 million in Q4 2010. Sequential EDA revenue for Q4 2011 increased 10.1 percent compared to Q3 2011, while the four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 16 percent.
“Fourth quarter 2011 results represent a record quarter and the culmination of a record year for the EDA industry,” said Walden C. Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Revenue continued to grow in CAE, IC Physical Design & Verification, SIP, and Services compared to Q4 2010. Geographically, the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia/Pacific posted double-digit increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 27,623 professionals in Q4 2011, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to the 26,767 people employed in Q4 2010, and up 1.7 percent compared to Q3.
Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $644.8 million in Q4 2011, which represents an 11.9 percent increase over Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 14.2 percent.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to $392.4 million in Q4 2011, a 30 percent increase compared to Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 17.3 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $139.7 million represents a decrease of 15.6 percent compared to Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 8.7 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $432.2 million in Q4 2011, a 13.4 percent increase compared to Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 21.6 percent. Services revenue was $90.9 million in Q4 2011, an increase of 9.8 percent compared to Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 11 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $726.3 million of EDA products and services in Q4 2011, an increase of 12.8 percent compared to Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 19.3 percent.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 11.8 percent in Q4 2011 compared to Q4 2010 on revenues of $306.1 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 10.9 percent.
Fourth quarter 2011 revenue from Japan decreased 10.5 percent to $248.1 million compared to Q4 2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 8.1 percent.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $419.6 million in Q4 2011, an increase of 34 percent compared to the fourth quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 20.4 percent.
