Johnson Controls and Pricol establish JV

Johnson Controls and Pricol establish joint venture for Indian automotive market

The 50/50 joint venture will be called Johnson Controls Pricol Private Limited. Pricol's instrument cluster manufacturing plant in Pune will become the joint venture's primary location. Products developed and manufactured will include instrument clusters, displays and body electronics for both automakers and motorcycle manufacturers that operate businesses in India.



“This new partnership combines the expertise and capabilities of Johnson Controls and Pricol to create a unique value proposition for our customers and differentiation in the industry,” said Jeff DeBest, group vice president and general manager, electronics for Johnson Controls Automotive Experience.



“Johnson Controls brings their world-class product development capabilities, global purchasing relationships and access to global customer relationships to this joint venture, which will help Pricol to strengthen our leading market position in India,” said Vijay Mohan, chairman, Pricol.