Business | March 21, 2012
Sennheiser supplies AVI-SPL
AVI-SPL chooses Sennheiser to provide microphone technology for Installed Sound / Systems Integration projects.
Audio specialist Sennheiser has been chosen by audiovisual communications provider AVI-SPL as one of three exclusive microphone manufacturer suppliers. Herman Procurement and Logistics, Sennheiser's exclusive U.S. distributor in the installed sound / systems integration market, will provide strategic procurement under the new partnership.
"We are pleased to enter a new phase of strategic relations with AVI-SPL, which is among the most respected commercial integrators in the world," commented Dawn Birr, vice president, sales and marketing for installed sound and distributed brands at Sennheiser's U.S. headquarters. "This partnership will help us achieve an even greater presence in all areas of the installed sound / system integration markets. We look forward to pursuing mutually beneficial opportunities with both AVI-SPL and Herman."
"AVI-SPL has chosen Sennheiser as one of its primary manufacturing partners due to its longstanding reputation for uncompromising performance and manufacturing quality," commented Patrick Hannon, director of procurement at AVI-SPL. "We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Sennheiser, as this enables us to consolidate our purchases and ultimately realize a higher level of service to our customers."
"This is a win-win for AVI-SPL, Sennheiser and Herman," commented Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. "We are pleased to have played a major role in developing this strategic procurement program, which represents yet another milestone for our companies and will lead to exciting growth prospects in 2012."
