Ningbo Baishi use NXP UBA2211 driver ICs

China-based Ningbo Baishi Electric Co., Ltd. is the world's first CFL manufacturer to pass Stage 5 of the EU Ecodesign requirements for non-directional household lamps, which go into effect on September 1, 2013.

Ningbo Baishi, which supplies fluorescent bulbs as well as LED lamps to major retailers worldwide, is using NXP's high-efficiency CFL driver ICs in all of its compact fluorescents. The T4 2U non-dimmable CFL from Ningbo Baishi, which uses the NXP UBA2211 driver based on GreenChip technology, has been certified as meeting and exceeding the second level of functionality of the EU Ecodesign requirements (Stage 5), which include longer lifetime, and very high switching cycles and lumen maintenance before failure.



"Compact fluorescent lamps offer tremendous energy savings, but as many consumers know, not all CFLs are the same. Higher-quality fluorescent lamps can last twice as long -- or even longer -- compared to lower-end fluorescent bulbs, delivering significant cost savings over time. Higher-quality CFLs are also much more environmentally friendly since they reduce waste," said Mr. Zhang Liqiang, president, Ningbo Baishi Electric Co., Ltd.



"The European Union is currently driving the most demanding requirements for compact fluorescents in terms of quality, performance and lifespan. We are very pleased to be able to offer Stage 5-certified energy-efficient lamps to our customers worldwide."



"We congratulate Ningbo Baishi on achieving Stage 5 certification, and are very pleased that NXP GreenChip CFL drivers are part of that success," said Stephane Curral, vice president and general manager, power and lighting solutions product line, NXP Semiconductors.