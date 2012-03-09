Business | March 09, 2012
ISE Labs installs Verigy's V93000 test platforms
ISE Labs has installed V93000 Smart Scale and Pin Scale Generation testers with Pin Scale digital channel cards at its testing and packaging facilities in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, extending the test-development services partnership between the two companies.
As the latest step in a long-standing strategic alliance, ISE Labs' Austin facility will begin using Verigy's Pin Scale technology to develop advanced test methodologies for the latest generation of low-power ARM-based server processors with high-speed DDR3 memories, PCI Express interfaces and consumer ICs such as smart media system-on-chip (SOC) devices for next-generation media gateways and set-top boxes. To meet these objectives, ISE Labs has installed in Austin a V93000 Pin Scale Generation system with an L-Class test head, delivering more than 900 pins, based on Verigy's Pin Scale 400 and Pin Scale 800 cards.
In addition, ISE Labs' Fremont facility - Silicon Valley's largest semiconductor testing laboratory - has installed two V93000 Smart Scale Generation testers with Pin Scale 1600 cards for use in production-volume testing of customers' ICs. One of these systems has a C-Class test head with over 1,000 pins using Pin Scale 1600 and Pin Scale 9G cards and the other unit is equipped with Verigy's smallest A-Class test head, populated with 512 pins, and a MB-AV8 PLUS analog card. The systems also are upgradeable to provide increased pin counts or to add new measurement resources such as Verigy's Port Scale RF solution. These installations mark the first application of the company's Smart Scale technology by a test-services provider in Silicon Valley.
"We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Verigy and we're very pleased to begin implementing their proven Pin Scale technology at our Austin technology center," said Rabbi-ul Islam, vice president of engineering and test services at ISE Labs.
"It's exciting to have our next-generation Smart Scale systems used by ISE Labs in both technology development and their commercial testing services," said Sanjeev Mohan, vice president of North America sales and support at Verigy, an Advantest Group Company. "The V93000's flexible per-pin architecture enables it to achieve industry-leading performance in all types of testing applications."
