Yupiteru selects u-blox QZSS technology for enhanced Radar Detector in Japan

u-blox is providing advanced QZSS satellite positioning technology to Yupiteru, a Japanese manufacturer of telecommunications and car electronics for the Japanese market. Based on u-blox’ QZSS-enabled LEA-6H satellite receiver module, the GWR73SD radar detector with touchscreen provides enhanced positioning performance and radar detection, plus vehicle diagnostic capabilities.



“u-blox’ quick time to market with QZSS receiver technology allowed us to be the first on the market with a highly accurate, highly reliable positioning device that already capitalizes on the first QZSS satellite in service” said Mr. Atsushi Ishibashi, responsible for marketing at Yupiteru, “The GWR73SD is particularly attractive for drivers in urban environments in Japan where GPS satellites can be blocked by tall buildings.”



QZSS, or “Quasi-Zenith Satellite System”, is a new GPS augmentation system supporting Japan and Southeast Asia based on high-elevation satellites. The system can boost GPS accuracy to below one meter, especially in urban canyons such as Tokyo as the satellites are geostationary in the sky directly overhead in Japan. The first QZSS satellite has been in service since 2011.