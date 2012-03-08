Pi Innovo cooperates with Broadsword

Pi Innovo announced a strategic partnership with Broadsword.

Broadsword will apply its agileCMMI Methodology to streamline the CMMI appraisal process for Pi Innovo, making the process more useful and efficient. The partnership will enable Pi Innovo to add more rigor and measurements to its processes, the company announced.



“We wanted a true partner,” said Walter Lucking, CEO of Pi Innovo US Operations. “Our goal was to work with someone we could trust that would help us achieve Maturity Level Three, and take us to where we wanted to be as a business. Broadsword came highly recommended, and our experience has been very good.”



“Pi Innovo has made a bold commitment to utilize an accelerated framework for continuous improvement based on the CMMI,” Broadsword’s president, Jeff Dalton, said. “We are honored to leverage our management consulting, engineering and process improvement solutions in support of Pi Innovo’s mission to be the acknowledged expert in providing consistently innovative electronics systems to all vehicle and related industries.”