PMC with 20 million ONU devices deployed

PMC-Sierra's fibre access ONU SoCs are now deployed in more than twenty million EPON, GPON and 10G-EPON Optical Network Units (ONUs).



“FTTx will continue to be the growth story in broadband, with strong shipments as the major market leaders, such as China, continue to move to fibre infrastructure,” said Julie Kunstler, principal analyst, Communications Components, Ovum. “Chip vendors, like PMC, that continue to innovate with integrated and advanced features, along with support for 10G, will continue to see success as FTTx broadens its expansion into low-cost markets, including Eastern Europe and South/Central America.”



“This important industry milestone demonstrates that fibre access is the carriers’ broadband technology of choice to deliver the advanced services demanded by their subscribers,” said Ofer Bar-Or, vice president and general manager of PMC’s Fibre to the Home Division. “With the largest install base worldwide, PMC has the advantage of leveraging our extensive technology and product base to provide interoperable end-to-end solutions in all fibre access markets.”