Vladescu moves from Mosaid to WILAN

Michael B. Vladescu has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer of WiLAN.

Mr. Vladescu comes to WiLAN from MOSAID Technologies Incorporated, where he worked for more than fifteen years in various positions related to patent licensing, portfolio development and patent prosecution.



Mr. Vladescu’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer of WiLAN is effective by March 15, 2012. The position of Chief Operating Officer will report to the President and Chief Executive Officer and is a newly created position at WiLAN. In this role, Mr. Vladescu will oversee patent acquisitions, licensing, litigation and portfolio management for both WiLAN’s licensing program and Gladios IP.



"We are delighted that Michael is joining WiLAN,” said Jim Skippen, President and CEO. “I worked with Michael for ten years, so I know first-hand how much he can contribute to our business. Michael has extensive experience in managing all aspects of patent licensing, litigation and portfolio development and has a thorough understanding of the patent licensing business. We believe Michael is the ideal person to take on the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.”



"I am very enthusiastic to be joining WiLAN," said Mr. Vladescu. "Over the past few years, Jim and his team have done a terrific job building WiLAN into one of the world’s foremost licensing companies. I look forward to working again with him and the whole WiLAN management team to continue to build on their many past successes and take WiLAN to the very top of the licensing industry.”