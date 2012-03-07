IDT picks Silicon Frontline's R3D software

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. is using Silicon Frontline's R3D software for fast, resistive 3D extraction.

"After extensive evaluations of various options, we determined that Silicon Frontline's R3D software is the best approach available in terms of speed, accuracy and usability to meet the reliability and efficiency goals of our power device designs," stated Scott Woods, Director Design Automation at IDT.



"We are proud to have IDT select R3D to verify and improve the quality of their power devices," said Yuri Feinberg, SFT CEO. "With today's requirements to support multiple power domains, the demands on power device designers continue to escalate. Optimizing today's power device designs for reliability and efficiency can only be achieved with R3D post-layout extraction software."