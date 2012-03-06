RFMD with multimode reference design win

RF Micro Devices, Inc. has secured a reference design win for its second-generation ultra-high efficiency family of power amplifiers. The new reference design win is on a highly integrated multimode multi-band 3G/LTE solution.

Eric Creviston, president of RFMD’s Cellular Products Group (CPG), said, “We are excited to expand our relationship with this leading chipset supplier to include our ultra-high efficiency 3G/4G power amplifiers. RFMD is already supporting our mutual customers with high-performance 3G/4G switches and switch-based products, and we are enthusiastic about the incremental growth opportunities presented by our increasing participation on 3G and LTE reference designs.”