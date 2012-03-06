© Ginsbury

Ginsbury expands LCD offering with Optrex

Specialist display distributor Ginsbury has announced a UK and Ireland distribution agreement with LCD manufacturer Optrex.

Ginsbury will promote and support the full range of Optrex passive and active LCD flat panel displays from 1.5” to 17.5”.



Neville Milward, Director, Ginsbury said, “The addition of Optrex to our franchised supplier portfolio strengthens our display proposition across many different applications and vertical markets. Optrex has an excellent reputation for producing a broad range of high quality, standard display modules,” he continued, “Optrex will enable us to supply many market sectors with standard ‘off-the-shelf’ display solutions with the knowledge of a commitment to maintaining product longevity.”



Phil Blake, Optrex General Manager UK, commented, “We are confident that UK and Ireland customers will benefit significantly with the addition of Ginsbury. We are highly impressed with Ginsbury’s approach to product marketing which is highly focused and features strong technical support.” Blake added, “There are many premium, niche manufacturers that need the focused approach of a specialist technical design-in distributor. The design-in phase is essential and Ginsbury have exhibited the knowledge and experience required to develop new business opportunities for Optrex. We look forward to building a successful relationship with Ginsbury and their customers.”