© Pantech Business | March 05, 2012
Inside the Pantech Element tablet
The Pantech Element is a 4G LTE tablet featuring the Android 3.2 Honeycomb operating system and a waterproof design.
Along with a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm S3 Snapdragon CPU, this device also features Vivid HD 1024×768 resolution (160 ppi) on an 8” screen, 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB built-in storage, 5 MP rear-facing camera with flash, and a 2 MP front-facing camera. The Pantech Element also supports an impressive number of video formats, including H.263, H.264 AVC, MPEG-4, VP8, VC-1 (WMV), and DivX/XviD.
Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 dual-core mobile processor (APQ8060)
The APQ8060 applications processor is the third generation Snapdragon mobile processor by Qualcomm. This device includes the industry’s first asynchronous SMP dual-core CPU design, reports Chipworks. "A key device inside this chip is the HG11-VN530. We have seen this inside the Qualcomm MSM8660, so this die serves more than one product line. Between the APQ8060 and the MSM8660, we have seen this die cataloged in over 35 products including recently the Pantech P9070, Pantech P4100, and HP Tab HSTNH-129C".
Qualcomm with more design wins
- The Qualcomm MDM9200 wireless device
- The Qualcomm QTR8615 device
- The Qualcomm PM8028 power management IC, PM8901 power management IC, and PM8058 power management IC
Other devices catalogued in this teardown include:
- Atheros AR6003
- Atmel MXT768E touch screen controller
- Avago ACPM-7251 RF PA and detectors
- Avago ACPM-5502 Power amplifier
- Avago ACPM-5017 Power amplifier
- Bosch BMA220 accelerometer
- InvenSense MPU3050 three-axis gyroscope sensor
- Maxim MAX17043 Li-ion management
- Samsung KMKYL000VM-B603 Multichip package
- Skyworks SKY77703-3 Power amplifier
- Texas Instruments DRV8662 Power controller
- Texas Instruments MSP430F2112IR Microcontroller
- Texas Instruments TPD12S015 HDMI interface
- Texas Instruments TPS61165DRV high brightness LED driver
-----
Source: More can be found at Chipworks.
