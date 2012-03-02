Flextronics to divest parts of Vista Point Technologies

Flextronics will divest part of Vista Point Technologies, the company announced today.

DigitalOptics Corporation (DOC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, will buy part of the company's camera module business, including intellectual property and China-based manufacturing operations.



Flextronics said in a press release that it will retain a portion of Vista Point Technologies assets, refocusing them on strengthening manufacturing services.



"This move allows Flextronics to strengthen our position in power and manufacturing services for future growth," said Mike McNamara, chief executive officer, Flextronics. "Our deep technical expertise and tremendous manufacturing scale differentiate Flextronics as the leading partner for customers seeking to ramp increasingly complex, highly-integrated products into volume production."



In a related move, Flextronics also announced that Chris Cook will join the Company as president, Power and Advanced Manufacturing Solutions.