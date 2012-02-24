Jabil Design Services with Sandy Creek reference design

Jabil Design Services unveils new Sandy Creek reference design.

Jabil Design Services’ Computing and Storage Design Team has created Sandy Creek, a dual Intel Xeon E5 -2690 (Sandy Bridge Romley–EP) based reference design for use in customer applications. The Sandy Creek reference platform design combines the strengths of the new Intel Enterprise processor architecture with the latest storage technologies.



"Sandy Creek is an all-in-one server storage platform targeting the public and private cloud space--there is nothing else on the market like it right now." - Barry Caldwell, Jabil Director of System Architecture, Computing and Storage



Sandy Creek is a 2U rack-mounted storage server system that supports 24-2.5” drive slots--Hard Disk Drive or Solid State Drive (HDD or SSD). Its Crystal Lake motherboard is based on dual Intel Sandy Bridge Socket R processors with the Patsburg - T Platform Controller Hub. Sixteen 1600 MHz Double Data Rate type three (DDR3) Dual Inline Memory Modules (DIMM) support up to 256 GB of memory.



The processor is directly upgradeable to Intel’s Ivy Bridge architecture. Baseboard management comes from via ASPEED Technology Inc.’s AST2050 chipset. In addition to the 24 Serial Attached Storage (SAS) or Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA) HDD/SSD’s, Sandy Creek provides dual 1.8” Solid State Drive boot drives or Universal Serial Bus Disk on Module boot ability.