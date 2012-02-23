Smart Storage Systems expands relationship with Avnet

Smart Storage Systems and Avnet have expanded their global distribution relationship.

Avnet Memec and Avnet Embedded will now distribute Smart Storage Systems' Xceed solid-state drive (SSD) product lines to its customers worldwide. Production quantities of the XceedIOPS, XceedIOPS 2 and XceedStor 500S SSDs are now available.



"Our customers are constantly looking for ways to improve their ability to process and serve data," said Joe Cousins, Vice President of marketing for Avnet Embedded. "Our relationship with SMART Storage Systems not only broadens our product portfolio, but enables us to address this need head-on for our customers."



"Enterprise organizations cannot afford to have bottlenecks in their storage infrastructure," said John Scaramuzzo, President of SMART Storage Systems. "SSDs overcome the performance bottlenecks commonly found in environments that utilize traditional hard drives, enabling true, real-time delivery of data. Our relationship with Avnet broadens the reach of our industry-leading Xceed SSDs, enabling us to solve enterprise storage issues worldwide."