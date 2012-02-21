TDK-Lambda approved 60601-1 3rd edition from UL

TDK-Lambda’s NV700 modular power supplies meet latest medical approvals.

TDK-Lambda UK, a group company of the TDK Corporation, has attained 3rd Edition IEC/EN 60601-1, ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 60601-1-08 medical safety approvals for its NV700 modular AC-DC power supplies – this is in addition to the current approval to the 2nd Edition, ensuring full safety approval for medical equipment is maintained during the transition period from 2nd to 3rd Editions.



Typical medical applications for the NV700 include clinical diagnostic systems, medical imaging equipment, dialysis systems and medical lasers. The NV700 is also well-suited to meeting the ever increasing demands of the broadcast and instrumentation markets, as well as other applications, such as ATE, automation, routers, servers and security networks.



“We are approved by the Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) to 60601-1 3rd Edition, which helps us to ensure that our medical power supplies are tested and approved to the highest safety standards,” says Bob Taylor, Safety Engineering Manager at TDK-Lambda UK.



The power supply manufacturer has actively participated in the Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) ‘Clients Test Data Program’ (CTDP) and the IECEE CB Scheme SMT (Supervised Manufacturer’s Test) Program, which is now also under the supervision of UL, for over 16 years. Being on these programs allows TDK-Lambda to use its own testing facilities to generate UL and CB safety reports and test data, this capability helps to reduce time and the accompanying costs for the safety approvals of its own AC-DC power supplies and DC-DC converters.



In addition to 60601-1 3rd Edition, products in the NV700 range meet Class B conducted and radiated EMC EN55011 and EN55022 and are approved to EN/IEC/UL/CSA 60950-1 for general purpose applications and EN/IEC 61010-1 for laboratory and process control applications. In addition, all NV700 units carry the CE mark, according to the LV Directive, and come with a three-year warranty.