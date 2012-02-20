Digi-Key distributes Arcolectric worldwide

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has expanded its distribution agreement with Elektron Technology to include Arcolectric products globally.

“We are pleased to expand this global distribution agreement with Elektron Technology,” said Jeff Shafer, vice president of global interconnect, passives, and electromechanical product. “Arcolectric can offer our customer base the leading lines of switches, indicator lights, and fuse holders for diverse markets ranging from computers to medical appliances.”



“Elektron Technology is pleased to strengthen its current relationship with Digi-Key by adding the Arcolectric line of switches and indicator lights,” said Matt McElreath, director of sales and marketing, the Americas, Elektron Technology. “If the success we have achieved with our Bulgin line is any indication, we look forward to great things to come with this new endeavor.”