© iFixit Business | February 16, 2012
PlayStation Vita teardown
We don't break gadgets — we rip them apart with style. We tear them down, if you will.
Today we put our spudgers up against Sony's PlayStation Vita, the newest addition to their portable gaming platform family.
The Vita managed to freeze itself within five minutes of us trying it out, but we quickly forgot our malaise once we opened it. The device is an absolute gem to take apart due to standard screws, lots of connectors, and a modular design. Repair demerits are few (fused LCD to plastic, some glue here 'n' there), so the Vita managed a very respectful 8 out of 10 repairability score.
Highlights:
Common Phillips #00 screws hold the most of the Vita together. All are easily accessible, though two are cleverly hidden under the accessory port cover.
The battery is secured to the back case with a pair of Phillips #00 screws and... well that's it. There's no adhesive, and absolutely no reason why users couldn't replace the batteries themselves! The Vita's battery runs at a standard 3.7 V and packs an impressive 2210 mAh punch.
- Qualcomm PM8028 power management
- Avago ACPM-7868 linear quad-band power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5001 CDMA band 1 power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5002 CDMA band 2 power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5005 CDMA band 5 power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5008 CDMA band 8 power amplifier module
- Epcos 7964 SAW duplexer
- Qualcomm MDM6200, which supports HSPA+ speeds of up to 14.4 Mbps
- Toshiba TY890A111222KA Mobile SDR SDRAM
- Sony CXM3555ER antenna switch module
The PS Vita is very modular. Check out all these connectors! With all these individual components, the Vita should be easy and inexpensive to repair.
Though the Vita is the first Sony handheld gaming device to boast two cameras, you shouldn't cancel your Nikon D800 pre-order quite yet. The 640x480 pixel VGA cameras aren't likely to wow the folks browsing your Flickr stream.
After a fair amount of disassembly, we find our old nemesis: adhesive! We easily win the battle against the evil glue with our trusty plastic opening tool and separate the rear multi-touch pad from its frame. We find an Atmel mXT224 touchscreen controller attached to the rear touchpad.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Sony has used the same basic design for the R and L trigger buttons since the original PSP.
As we begin removing the screws for the motherboard, it slowly dawns on us... Colored screws! The pink-ish screws hold the motherboard in place while the blue screws hold attachments to the motherboard. This is one of the few devices in the history of our teardowns to contain colorful screws inside.
With the motherboard finally all by its lonesome, we began some chip identification:
- Sony CXD5315GG quad-core processor
- Samsung KLM4G1FE3A-F001 512 MB Mobile DDR2 SDRAM
- Fujitsu MB44C026A
- Marvell 88W878S-BKB2 Avastar WLAN/Bluetooth/FM Single-Chip SoC
- Wolfson Micro WM1803E audio codec
- STMicroelectronics 3GA51H gyroscope
- Kionix KXTC9 three-axis MEMS accelerometer
We baked our Vita in order to separate the front plastic (and fused LCD) from the frame. Our quick recipe for frame removal:
- Pre-heat oven to 200° F.
- Place the Vita front panel assembly in the oven and set timer for 10 minutes.
- Remove the Vita from the oven and carefully peel the plastic/LCD from the frame using several guitar picks. Watch out — it's hot!
The front plastic and LCD slowly come off from the frame. Note that the LCD is fused to the plastic, making this procedure very precarious.
Underneath the frame we find another Atmel mXT224 touchscreen controller, which we've found in several devices in the past, including last week's Droid 4.
-----
More pictures and other wonderous teardowns can be found here.
The Vita managed to freeze itself within five minutes of us trying it out, but we quickly forgot our malaise once we opened it. The device is an absolute gem to take apart due to standard screws, lots of connectors, and a modular design. Repair demerits are few (fused LCD to plastic, some glue here 'n' there), so the Vita managed a very respectful 8 out of 10 repairability score.
Highlights:
Common Phillips #00 screws hold the most of the Vita together. All are easily accessible, though two are cleverly hidden under the accessory port cover.
The battery is secured to the back case with a pair of Phillips #00 screws and... well that's it. There's no adhesive, and absolutely no reason why users couldn't replace the batteries themselves! The Vita's battery runs at a standard 3.7 V and packs an impressive 2210 mAh punch.
© iFixitThe wireless card was easily identifiable by the mess of antenna cables connected to it. We removed its EMI shields to reveal:
- Qualcomm PM8028 power management
- Avago ACPM-7868 linear quad-band power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5001 CDMA band 1 power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5002 CDMA band 2 power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5005 CDMA band 5 power amplifier module
- Avago ACPM-5008 CDMA band 8 power amplifier module
- Epcos 7964 SAW duplexer
- Qualcomm MDM6200, which supports HSPA+ speeds of up to 14.4 Mbps
- Toshiba TY890A111222KA Mobile SDR SDRAM
- Sony CXM3555ER antenna switch module
The PS Vita is very modular. Check out all these connectors! With all these individual components, the Vita should be easy and inexpensive to repair.
Though the Vita is the first Sony handheld gaming device to boast two cameras, you shouldn't cancel your Nikon D800 pre-order quite yet. The 640x480 pixel VGA cameras aren't likely to wow the folks browsing your Flickr stream.
After a fair amount of disassembly, we find our old nemesis: adhesive! We easily win the battle against the evil glue with our trusty plastic opening tool and separate the rear multi-touch pad from its frame. We find an Atmel mXT224 touchscreen controller attached to the rear touchpad.
© iFixitThe speakers come out without much fuss thanks in part to their pressure contacts. These types of connections are common in devices where space is a concern and there's no room for routing and soldering speaker wires.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Sony has used the same basic design for the R and L trigger buttons since the original PSP.
As we begin removing the screws for the motherboard, it slowly dawns on us... Colored screws! The pink-ish screws hold the motherboard in place while the blue screws hold attachments to the motherboard. This is one of the few devices in the history of our teardowns to contain colorful screws inside.
With the motherboard finally all by its lonesome, we began some chip identification:
- Sony CXD5315GG quad-core processor
- Samsung KLM4G1FE3A-F001 512 MB Mobile DDR2 SDRAM
- Fujitsu MB44C026A
- Marvell 88W878S-BKB2 Avastar WLAN/Bluetooth/FM Single-Chip SoC
- Wolfson Micro WM1803E audio codec
- STMicroelectronics 3GA51H gyroscope
- Kionix KXTC9 three-axis MEMS accelerometer
We baked our Vita in order to separate the front plastic (and fused LCD) from the frame. Our quick recipe for frame removal:
- Pre-heat oven to 200° F.
- Place the Vita front panel assembly in the oven and set timer for 10 minutes.
- Remove the Vita from the oven and carefully peel the plastic/LCD from the frame using several guitar picks. Watch out — it's hot!
The front plastic and LCD slowly come off from the frame. Note that the LCD is fused to the plastic, making this procedure very precarious.
Underneath the frame we find another Atmel mXT224 touchscreen controller, which we've found in several devices in the past, including last week's Droid 4.
-----
More pictures and other wonderous teardowns can be found here.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments