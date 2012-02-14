6.0 quake hits eastern Japan

Less than one year after a massive earthquake hit the east coast of Japan, a new 6.0 quake has hit the region again.

A 6.0 earthquake has rocked eastern Japan, the epicenter of the Ibaraki municipality, on Tuesday. No tsunami warning has been issued. Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) has reported that the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant remains stable.



In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that killed thousands and crippled an entire region. The cooling systems at the Fukushima nuclear power plant were damaged, causing meltdowns in some of its reactors.