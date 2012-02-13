© Samsung

Apple patent war continues with Samsung

Apple has asked a Californian court to block the sale of Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus smartphone.

The case, filed at U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose), is set to be heard on May 2.



Apple claims that Samsung has infringed on four patents with the smartphone. The patent claim is one 30 filed between the two company’s according to Samsung.



Source: Bloomberg