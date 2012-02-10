Business | February 10, 2012
Fraunhofer CNT and ASELTA Nanographics collaborate
Fraunhofer CNT and ASELTA Nanographics start joint collaboration to address manufacturing challenges of mask and direct-write E-beam lithography.
Fraunhofer Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT), Dresden and ASELTA Nanographics, Grenoble, announced the joint development of e-beam proximity effect correction solutions for both mask writing and maskless lithography (ML2) applications. ASELTA Nanographics develops software solutions that reduce manufacturing writing time costs for chips at the 32nm node and beyond while improving pattern fidelity, including cycle time and lithography-image quality.
“ASELTA is excited about funding a joint laboratory with Fraunhofer CNT in order to get access to leading edge e-beam equipment and validate its work on e-beam proximity effect correction. CNT team expertise in data preparation of direct writing either with mask manufacturing is an important aspect of the collaboration, and we will initially focus our effort at exploring the EUV mask challenges” said Dr. Serdar Manakli, ASELTA CEO. “E-beam proximity effects have been under-estimated so far in mask manufacturing. Our experience has proven that with our unique expertise, we can provide our customers with dramatic productivity improvement and lifetime extension of current equipment through this collaboration.”
“Research and development of application-ready technology with industrial partners is one of our main missions and ASELTA is one of the leading companies in this field. This research is essential for the technologies of mask writing and ML2 applications, not only for the development of proximity effect corrections but also for various practical application factors in data preparation. Fraunhofer CNT is happy to provide hardware and process solutions to evaluate proximity effects used both in direct write and mask manufacturing” said Dr. Christoph Hohle, Group Manager Patterning / E-Beam at Fraunhofer CNT. “Throughout this joint work, the rising technological concerns in future sub-30nm mask writing and ML2 applications, such as proximity effect corrections or writing times, will have proper solutions.”
