Palomar Display Products wins contract

Palomar Display Products has been awarded a firm fixed price contract by L-3 Cincinnati Electronics to design and deliver thermal sight displays and operator control panels.

Under the $5.4M contract, Palomar Display Products, Inc. will design and deliver high-resolution displays and associated control panels for armored personnel carriers that, once integrated with L-3 thermal sensor, will be delivered to an International Customer. The display and control panel deliveries will commence in 2012 and will be completed in 2014.



"This significant repeat award demonstrates Palomar Display Products' ability to competitively deliver quality product on schedule and at a competitive price," expressed Palomar Display Products President Dennis Crothers. "This award is a recurring testament of our world-class performance and reputation as a supplier of thermal sight displays for the armored vehicle market."