Sumco restructures

Japan-based Sumco Corp. has decided to exit the solar wafer business. With it, the company has decided to dissolve Sumco Solar Corp. and Minamata Denshi Corp.

Sumco is running 150mm, 200mm and 300mm wafer factories in Japan now. An estimated 1,300 jobs will be affected by the restructuring.



Details to restructuring plan:



Solar Wafer Business



- The Imari Solar facility will be closed

- Sumco Solar Corp.will be closed



300mm Wafer Business



- 300mm line at the Nagasaki facility will be closed (scheduled for FY 2012)

- Production will be concentrated at Imari and Taiwan FST



200mm Wafer Business



- Closure of Ikuno facility

- Production to transfer to Imari & Nagasaki facilities



150mm and smaller wafer business



- Closure of the primary 150mm line at Imari

- Consolidation of manufacturing to Miyazaki facility and Indonesia