© Asus Business | February 06, 2012
Inside the Asus AMD 7970 graphics card
Chipworks has found TSNS 28nm inside the Asus AMD 7970 graphics card.
There is no "Less is More" in the world of hard core gaming. High-end gamers "take glory in the fact that they can now play games like Metro 2033 at 85 frames-per-second (fps) when before they were limited to 78 fps".
No place for the faint-hearted
Some of guys that scored design wins; starting with some of the peripheral chips.
- Silicon Laboratories SL16010DC clock generator
- CHiL Semiconductor power management controller
- Fairchild NC7SZ74K8X MOSFET
- Fairchild FDMC8200 N-channel FET
- OnSemiconductor MC74VHCT125H MOSFET
- Coiltronics 1007R3-R15 inductors (6)
- OnSemiconductor MC78M05CDTG voltage regulator
- Programmable Microelectronics Corp Pm25LD010 serial flash memory
Surrounding the graphics chip are twelve 256 MB GDDR5 chips, for a total of 3 GB graphics RAM memory. The part number is the Hynix H5GQ2H24MFR GDDR5, which is a 2 Gb device rated at 6 GBps at 1.6 V. Twelve of them are used to give a 384 bit memory bus and memory bandwidth of 264 GB/s, writes Chipworks.
The AMD Radeon 7970 (Tahiti) is the first commercially available graphics processor fabricated at 28 nm by TSMC. Using the latest 28 nm technology lets AMD squeeze 2084 shaders, organized in 32 compute units, on to the die, for a total of 4.3 billion transistors in 365 sq. mm. The chip is clocked at 925 MHz, giving a theoretical performance of ~3.8 TFLOPS, compared with ~2.7 of the previous generation Radeon 6970.
Source: http://www.chipworks.com/
No place for the faint-hearted
Some of guys that scored design wins; starting with some of the peripheral chips.
- Silicon Laboratories SL16010DC clock generator
- CHiL Semiconductor power management controller
- Fairchild NC7SZ74K8X MOSFET
- Fairchild FDMC8200 N-channel FET
- OnSemiconductor MC74VHCT125H MOSFET
- Coiltronics 1007R3-R15 inductors (6)
- OnSemiconductor MC78M05CDTG voltage regulator
- Programmable Microelectronics Corp Pm25LD010 serial flash memory
Surrounding the graphics chip are twelve 256 MB GDDR5 chips, for a total of 3 GB graphics RAM memory. The part number is the Hynix H5GQ2H24MFR GDDR5, which is a 2 Gb device rated at 6 GBps at 1.6 V. Twelve of them are used to give a 384 bit memory bus and memory bandwidth of 264 GB/s, writes Chipworks.
The AMD Radeon 7970 (Tahiti) is the first commercially available graphics processor fabricated at 28 nm by TSMC. Using the latest 28 nm technology lets AMD squeeze 2084 shaders, organized in 32 compute units, on to the die, for a total of 4.3 billion transistors in 365 sq. mm. The chip is clocked at 925 MHz, giving a theoretical performance of ~3.8 TFLOPS, compared with ~2.7 of the previous generation Radeon 6970.
Source: http://www.chipworks.com/
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments