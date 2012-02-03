AU Optronics & Idemitsu Kosan collaborate

AU Optronics and Idemitsu Kosan agreed to form a strategic alliance in the field of OLED, which is expected to be used for next generation displays.

The strategic alliance includes technological collaboration to develop high-performance OLED displays and OLED-related patents.



Under this strategic alliance, Idemitsu will supply high-performance OLED materials to AUO, including device structure proposal. On the other hand, AUO will reinforce the development of OLED products using high-performance OLED materials supplied by Idemitsu. This will accelerate business growth in AUO's small-sized OLED displays for smartphone and tablet, which have emerged as a new growth area in the display industry, and that of large-sized OLED displays for TV.



Furthermore, both companies will study the possibility of collaboration in the fields other than OLED.