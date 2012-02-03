World Micro signs Zeus Battery Products

World Micro signs franchise distribution agreement with battery giant Zeus Battery Products.

"We're extremely pleased to add ZEUS Battery Products many power solutions to our line card of best‐in‐class suppliers," stated Vikki Planche, World Micro’s director of sales. The company’s products are spread across a broad spectrum of applications and markets, which helps World Micro extend its offerings while creating a larger geographical reach,” added Planche.



"Naming World Micro to its roster of North American distributors is also a critical step in ZEUS Battery Products strategic plan to broaden both international and domestic distribution channels. World Micro has an established and impressive record of uncovering opportunities for power products, especially in markets that we see as having great potential for growth,” said Greg Kurdydyk, distribution sales manager for ZEUS Battery Products. “The demand for our newest type of lead‐acid batteries has risen steadily in many markets and World Micro also has the demonstrated ability to serve the security, emergency systems, light industrial, consumer, power tool, cell phone, and computer power sectors – that makes this relationship a win‐win,” added Kurdydyk.