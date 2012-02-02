X-Rel Semiconductor signs with Micross Components, UK

X-Rel Semiconductor has signed a distribution agreement with Micross Components, UK

X-Rel Semiconductor High-Reliability / High-Temperature Integrated Circuits expert, operating from -60°C to +230°C, announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Micross, based in Alton Hampshire, United Kingdom.



“Micross provides a knowledgeable sales team and their proven expertise will boost our presence in the UK territory” said Lydie Ferreira, marketing and partnerships manager at X-REL.



"Our fields of expertise in harsh environment products, and this collaboration with X-REL, allow us a larger offering in products for the High Temperature Market" said Ian Robinson, MICROSS business development manager.