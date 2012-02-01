Business | February 01, 2012
Tanaka Precious Metals will produce copper bonding wire in Taiwan
Tanaka Denshi Kogyo K.K. will establish a production subsidiary for manufacturing copper bonding wire in Taiwan, and will begin manufacturing on February 1.
Tanaka Electronics Taiwan Co., Ltd., the new company establishing a production center in Zhongli City in Taoyuan County of Taiwan, will have capital of TWD285 million (approx. 730 million yen), and will be Tanaka Denshi Kogyo's fourth wire production center worldwide, following on from Japan, Singapore and China (Hangzhou).
In the Taiwanese market with rapidly increasing demand for copper wire, transactions with semiconductor manufacturers such as subcontractors in the semiconductor assembly process are increasing, and the company aims to ship 100 million meters of wire per month by 2014.
With gold prices at a high level, there is a growing trend of using copper wire as a substitute for gold wire that has previously been widely used as bonding wire for connecting semiconductor integrated circuits and external electrodes. It is estimated that approximately 1 billion meters of bonding wire is produced per month worldwide. Copper wire already accounts for around 20 percent of all bonding wire at present, and as substitution of gold wire mainly in emerging economies in Asia began to accelerate in 2010, this proportion may increase to around 40 percent by 2013.
Tanaka Denshi Kogyo has previously established production centers in China and Singapore to meet demand for copper wire. Until now, only product sales and technical support functions were established in Taiwan, and bonding wire manufactured in Japan and Singapore was provided to Taiwanese customers.
In the Taiwanese market with rapidly increasing demand for copper wire, transactions with semiconductor manufacturers such as subcontractors in the semiconductor assembly process are increasing, and the company aims to ship 100 million meters of wire per month by 2014.
With gold prices at a high level, there is a growing trend of using copper wire as a substitute for gold wire that has previously been widely used as bonding wire for connecting semiconductor integrated circuits and external electrodes. It is estimated that approximately 1 billion meters of bonding wire is produced per month worldwide. Copper wire already accounts for around 20 percent of all bonding wire at present, and as substitution of gold wire mainly in emerging economies in Asia began to accelerate in 2010, this proportion may increase to around 40 percent by 2013.
Tanaka Denshi Kogyo has previously established production centers in China and Singapore to meet demand for copper wire. Until now, only product sales and technical support functions were established in Taiwan, and bonding wire manufactured in Japan and Singapore was provided to Taiwanese customers.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments