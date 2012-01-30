© Lockheed Martin

LynxOS RTOS for UK AWACS

Lockheed Martin’s mission systems and sensors division selects LynuxWorks LynxOS RTOS for UK AWACS.

Mission Systems and Sensors Division (MS2) of Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY, has selected the LynxOS real-time operating system (RTOS) and Luminosity Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for use in conjunction with the United Kingdom (UK) Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).



According to Robert Day, VP of Marketing at LynuxWorks, “In recent years, LynuxWorks software has been selected for a growing list of current and next-generation aircraft. This is one more example of LynxOS’ strength to meet demanding security and mission-critical software requirements.”