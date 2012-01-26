Business | January 26, 2012
Thinfilm builds out ecosystem for printed electronic systems
Thin Film Electronics ASA today announced technology relationships for its integrated addressable memory systems designed to help enable the “Internet of Things.”
Thinfilm has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Acreo, which develops printed displays for a variety of applications. Thinfilm has also entered into a technology assessment agreement with Imprint Energy, which is developing an innovativeprinted battery technology.
Thinfilm is a provider of roll-to-roll printed, rewritable non-volatile memory products. The company recently demonstrated the first working prototype of a printed non-volatile memory device addressed with complementary organic circuits, the organic equivalent of CMOS circuitry. Thinfilm Addressable Memory can be integrated with other printed components – such as those from Acreo and Imprint Energy - to create fully printed systems.
“Relationships with complementary technology partners are a key part of our roadmap to support the “Internet of Things” where objects can collect and communicate data, with people and with each other. Building an ecosystem of complementary vendors will accelerate our delivery of integrated printed systems,” said Davor Sutija, CEO, Thinfilm.
“Acreo’s printed electronic chromic displays are ideal for our display requirements in segmented displays, such
as alphanumeric characters and battery meters. The display’s low price - a few cents per display – and low power makes Acreo’s display technology an excellent addition to our technology portfolio. In addition, we will be working with Imprint Energy to develop and test samples for low-power, ultra-high volume applications like temperature tags and small-scale displays. Imprint’s technology requires very little packaging, making it cost effective to scale the battery to the requirements of a given application. We are pleased to work with both companies,” added Sutija.
Thinfilm is a provider of roll-to-roll printed, rewritable non-volatile memory products. The company recently demonstrated the first working prototype of a printed non-volatile memory device addressed with complementary organic circuits, the organic equivalent of CMOS circuitry. Thinfilm Addressable Memory can be integrated with other printed components – such as those from Acreo and Imprint Energy - to create fully printed systems.
“Relationships with complementary technology partners are a key part of our roadmap to support the “Internet of Things” where objects can collect and communicate data, with people and with each other. Building an ecosystem of complementary vendors will accelerate our delivery of integrated printed systems,” said Davor Sutija, CEO, Thinfilm.
“Acreo’s printed electronic chromic displays are ideal for our display requirements in segmented displays, such
as alphanumeric characters and battery meters. The display’s low price - a few cents per display – and low power makes Acreo’s display technology an excellent addition to our technology portfolio. In addition, we will be working with Imprint Energy to develop and test samples for low-power, ultra-high volume applications like temperature tags and small-scale displays. Imprint’s technology requires very little packaging, making it cost effective to scale the battery to the requirements of a given application. We are pleased to work with both companies,” added Sutija.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments