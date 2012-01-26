Vishay with ISO cert. at Yankton facility

Vishay Intertechnology's inductors division earns ISO 13485:2003 certification for Yankton, S.D., facility.

Vishay Intertechnology's Inductors Division has earned the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485:2003 certification for its Yankton, S.D., facility. Vishay's ISO 13485:2003 registration audit was conducted by UL DQS Inc., and the site was certified for the "design, development, and manufacture of inductors, transformers, and antennas for use in medical devices in accordance with customer requirements."



At Vishay's Yankton facility, the company manufactures inductors and transformers for implantable cardiac management devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. By producing these components to the stringent requirements set by ISO 13485:2003, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to the medical industry.