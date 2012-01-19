Business | January 19, 2012
Johnson Controls Reports Record Sales and Earnings
For the first quarter of fiscal 2012, Johnson Controls reported record revenues and earnings.
"Our first quarter results were in line with the expectations we announced at the beginning of the year. The automotive and buildings markets were stable in the quarter and we benefitted from our record backlogs in both businesses," said Stephen A. Roell, Johnson Controls Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Automotive Experience revenues grew at a double-digit pace across all geographic regions and Building Efficiency commercial revenues and backlog were higher in a challenged global market. Power Solutions improved sales and income despite the soft demand for aftermarket batteries resulting from unseasonably warm winter temperatures globally."
Mr. Roell added, "Our growth in the first quarter is evidence of continued market share gains as we sustainably outperform our underlying industries. We took steps to improve our execution and added resources to improve quality and productivity. At the same time, we continued to invest in order to support our global growth and margin expansion opportunities."
Business results
Automotive Experience sales in the 2012 quarter increased 15% to $5.3 billion versus $4.6 billion last year due primarily to the incremental revenues associated with the 2011 acquisitions as well as launches of new automotive seating and interior programs. Revenues increased 15% in each geographic market. Automotive industry production in the quarter increased 16% in North America, declined 4% in Europe and was level with the 2011 period in Asia. Revenues in China, which are mostly generated through non-consolidated joint ventures, increased 10% to $1.1 billion. Johnson Controls has 28 joint ventures in China operating 47 manufacturing plants. It holds a 45% share of the Chinese auto seating market.
Automotive Experience reported segment income of $194 million in the current quarter, up 10% due to significant increases in Europe and Asia. European segment income benefitted from the positive impact of the 2011 acquisitions, improving to $21 million versus break-even performance last year. In Asia, the higher profitability of the company's joint ventures resulted in a segment income increase of 69%, to $103 million, compared to $61 million last year.
As previously indicated, North America first quarter earnings were negatively impacted by costs associated with a new metals plant as well as higher engineering and launch costs associated with new business wins.
The company has increased resources dedicated to improving its launch efficiencies and quality, including adding management capacity in its automotive metals business and the hiring of more than 300 Six Sigma Blackbelts and quality experts. Johnson Controls said it believes these actions will make an increasingly positive impact on earnings starting in the second half of fiscal 2012.
Building Efficiency sales in the 2012 first quarter were $3.5 billion, up 4% compared with last year, led by a 13% revenue increase in Asia and 10% increase in Global Workplace Solutions. Sales in Europe and residential HVAC declined in the quarter. First quarter backlog increased 8% to a record $5.3 billion versus $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, with gains in all geographic regions. Orders in the quarter were slightly up compared with last year.
Segment income of $133 million was down 4% compared with last year, consistent with the company's expectations. Higher income in North America Systems was offset by lower results in North America Service, Asia and Global Workplace Solutions. The company said the return on sales in the current quarter was depressed by unusually high profitability in Asia last year as well as increased investments in growth initiatives.
Johnson Controls said it has launched its new Panoptix offering. The Panoptix solution is an industry-first technology combining software, services and expertise to help customers optimize building performance.
Power Solutions sales in the first quarter of 2012 increased 4% to $1.6 billion due to a favorable product mix. Unit shipments were lower than expected. The company attributed the soft demand to unseasonably warm winter temperatures which negatively impacted shipments starting in December and are expected to further impact Q2 results.
Power Solutions segment income was $271 million, up 25% versus $217 million in the first quarter of 2011 as a result of a favorable product mix, the benefits of increased vertical integration and a non-recurring equity income benefit. The increases were partially offset by costs associated with the shutdown of the company's Shanghai battery plant and the incremental costs associated with the consolidation of its hybrid battery joint venture.
Johnson Controls said that the construction of its recycling facility in South Carolina and of its third Chinese battery plant are proceeding on schedule. Demand continues to grow as expected for the company's higher-margin AGM lead-acid batteries and plans to increase capacity are is progressing as expected.
Revised sales, earnings guidance for 2012
Johnson Controls today announced it was lowering its earnings expectations for fiscal 2012 to due to several factors:
- Euro assumption lowered to $1.30 from original forecast of $1.35
- Lower automotive production in Europe (now 19.6 million units, down 3.5% versus original assumption of 20.1 million, up 1.5%)
- Weather-related softness in Q2 aftermarket battery demand
- Assumes indefinite shut-down of Shanghai, China battery plant (discussions with the Chinese government are continuing)
- Automotive North America metals start-up costs impact extending into Q2
- Lower residential HVAC demand
As a result of these changes, the company said it believes its second quarter 2012 earnings will be approximately $0.52 - $0.54. For the full year, the earnings expectation is revised to a range of $2.70 - $2.85 (up 13% - 19%) versus earlier guidance of $2.85 - $3.00.
Johnson Controls said it was confident in its second half of 2012 outlook, noting that the 2011 second half earnings were significantly impacted by the Japan tsunami-related automotive disruption. In addition, the company's second half 2012 earnings will benefit from the full-year impact of the automotive acquisitions, cost reduction initiatives and investments in Power Solutions .
"While there are some short-term changes to our original 2012 expectations, our primary growth and profitability story is intact," said Mr. Roell. "We believe actions we have taken to improve our execution and profitability will provide momentum through the balance of the year and beyond. Despite the near-term challenges, we believe Johnson Controls will deliver double-digit earnings increases in 2012."
Mr. Roell added, "Our growth in the first quarter is evidence of continued market share gains as we sustainably outperform our underlying industries. We took steps to improve our execution and added resources to improve quality and productivity. At the same time, we continued to invest in order to support our global growth and margin expansion opportunities."
Business results
Automotive Experience sales in the 2012 quarter increased 15% to $5.3 billion versus $4.6 billion last year due primarily to the incremental revenues associated with the 2011 acquisitions as well as launches of new automotive seating and interior programs. Revenues increased 15% in each geographic market. Automotive industry production in the quarter increased 16% in North America, declined 4% in Europe and was level with the 2011 period in Asia. Revenues in China, which are mostly generated through non-consolidated joint ventures, increased 10% to $1.1 billion. Johnson Controls has 28 joint ventures in China operating 47 manufacturing plants. It holds a 45% share of the Chinese auto seating market.
Automotive Experience reported segment income of $194 million in the current quarter, up 10% due to significant increases in Europe and Asia. European segment income benefitted from the positive impact of the 2011 acquisitions, improving to $21 million versus break-even performance last year. In Asia, the higher profitability of the company's joint ventures resulted in a segment income increase of 69%, to $103 million, compared to $61 million last year.
As previously indicated, North America first quarter earnings were negatively impacted by costs associated with a new metals plant as well as higher engineering and launch costs associated with new business wins.
The company has increased resources dedicated to improving its launch efficiencies and quality, including adding management capacity in its automotive metals business and the hiring of more than 300 Six Sigma Blackbelts and quality experts. Johnson Controls said it believes these actions will make an increasingly positive impact on earnings starting in the second half of fiscal 2012.
Building Efficiency sales in the 2012 first quarter were $3.5 billion, up 4% compared with last year, led by a 13% revenue increase in Asia and 10% increase in Global Workplace Solutions. Sales in Europe and residential HVAC declined in the quarter. First quarter backlog increased 8% to a record $5.3 billion versus $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, with gains in all geographic regions. Orders in the quarter were slightly up compared with last year.
Segment income of $133 million was down 4% compared with last year, consistent with the company's expectations. Higher income in North America Systems was offset by lower results in North America Service, Asia and Global Workplace Solutions. The company said the return on sales in the current quarter was depressed by unusually high profitability in Asia last year as well as increased investments in growth initiatives.
Johnson Controls said it has launched its new Panoptix offering. The Panoptix solution is an industry-first technology combining software, services and expertise to help customers optimize building performance.
Power Solutions sales in the first quarter of 2012 increased 4% to $1.6 billion due to a favorable product mix. Unit shipments were lower than expected. The company attributed the soft demand to unseasonably warm winter temperatures which negatively impacted shipments starting in December and are expected to further impact Q2 results.
Power Solutions segment income was $271 million, up 25% versus $217 million in the first quarter of 2011 as a result of a favorable product mix, the benefits of increased vertical integration and a non-recurring equity income benefit. The increases were partially offset by costs associated with the shutdown of the company's Shanghai battery plant and the incremental costs associated with the consolidation of its hybrid battery joint venture.
Johnson Controls said that the construction of its recycling facility in South Carolina and of its third Chinese battery plant are proceeding on schedule. Demand continues to grow as expected for the company's higher-margin AGM lead-acid batteries and plans to increase capacity are is progressing as expected.
Revised sales, earnings guidance for 2012
Johnson Controls today announced it was lowering its earnings expectations for fiscal 2012 to due to several factors:
- Euro assumption lowered to $1.30 from original forecast of $1.35
- Lower automotive production in Europe (now 19.6 million units, down 3.5% versus original assumption of 20.1 million, up 1.5%)
- Weather-related softness in Q2 aftermarket battery demand
- Assumes indefinite shut-down of Shanghai, China battery plant (discussions with the Chinese government are continuing)
- Automotive North America metals start-up costs impact extending into Q2
- Lower residential HVAC demand
As a result of these changes, the company said it believes its second quarter 2012 earnings will be approximately $0.52 - $0.54. For the full year, the earnings expectation is revised to a range of $2.70 - $2.85 (up 13% - 19%) versus earlier guidance of $2.85 - $3.00.
Johnson Controls said it was confident in its second half of 2012 outlook, noting that the 2011 second half earnings were significantly impacted by the Japan tsunami-related automotive disruption. In addition, the company's second half 2012 earnings will benefit from the full-year impact of the automotive acquisitions, cost reduction initiatives and investments in Power Solutions .
"While there are some short-term changes to our original 2012 expectations, our primary growth and profitability story is intact," said Mr. Roell. "We believe actions we have taken to improve our execution and profitability will provide momentum through the balance of the year and beyond. Despite the near-term challenges, we believe Johnson Controls will deliver double-digit earnings increases in 2012."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments