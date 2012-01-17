Digi-key signs new distribution deal

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation announced yesterday it will distribute Dynastream Innovations products globally.

Dynastream Innovations develops wireless monitoring products, specifically the ANT™ series of 2.4 GHz wireless networking protocols and embedded system solutions.



“We are pleased to partner with Digi-Key for the broad distribution of ANT and ANT+ products,” stated Rod Morris, Director, ANT Wireless. “We have worked with Digi-Key for years as our engineering parts supplier and have great confidence in their capacity to efficiently service the vast development engineer market.”